Donating $86 million of bitcoins to charity

Because once you have enough money, money doesn't matter.
With bitcoin reaching new heights, we're donating a massive amount of BTC to charities and causes all around the world.
View the address: 3P3QsMVK89JBNqZQv5zMAKG8FK3kJM4rjt
View the proof of ownership: Encoded message
The Pineapple Fund supports a diverse range of charitable causes worldwide. If you're doing anything worthwhile, we invite you to apply!
Your organization should be a registered nonprofit organization in your country. In exceptional circumstances, we may make exceptions. You're welcome to apply.
We will transfer the donation 'in-kind' via bitcoin. Don't know how to accept and convert? We can help!
Who are you, and why?
Sometime around the early days of bitcoin, I saw the promise of decentralized money and decided to mine/buy/trade some magical internet tokens. The expectation shattering returns of bitcoin over many years has lead to an amount far more than I can spend.
What do you do when you have more money than you can ever possibly spend? Donating most of it to charity is what I'm doing. For reference, The Pineapple Fund is bigger than the entire market cap of bitcoin when I got in, and one of the richest 250 bitcoin addresses today.
How many bitcoins do you have?
The Pineapple Fund represents a majority of my cryptocurrency holdings.
Why are you remaining anonymous?
Firstly, publicity has never been the point of this fund.
The more bitcoin goes up, the more worried I am of my safety. I'd like to live a very low profile life, and most people in my life don't even know the magnitude of bitcoins I have.
I'm an individual. Can I get some bitcoins?
The short answer is no. Pineapple Fund is charity, but not that kind of charity.
Please do not apply or email. We have never funded an individual request and we never will.
Why the name, Pineapple Fund?
I like pineapple. The only bad thing about pineapple is you can't eat too much :(
You can email contact at this domain. We'll get back to you as soon as we can.